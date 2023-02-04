Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Sold by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWAN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,188,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 716,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 43,791 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 395.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 40,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $32.59.

