AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Stock Performance

AXR stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. AMREP has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $71.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AMREP

AMREP Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AMREP Co. ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.32% of AMREP worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.