AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AXR stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. AMREP has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $71.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.97.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter.
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.
