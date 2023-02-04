AMTE Power (LON:AMTE) Trading Up 0.8%

AMTE Power plc (LON:AMTE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 64 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 63.50 ($0.78). 36,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 36,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.78).

AMTE Power Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 57.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.33. The firm has a market cap of £22.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32.

About AMTE Power

AMTE Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery cells for specialist markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Ultra High Power, a rechargeable pouch format battery cell for the automotive battery cell market; Ultra Prime, a single use cylindrical battery cell for the oil and gas market; Ultra Safe, a battery for the energy storage cell market, which cover applications, including transportation, energy storage, back-up power, and energy in remote locations; and Ultra Energy, which is available in cylindrical cell format for the energy needs of the market.

