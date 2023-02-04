Analysts Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Price Target at $109.42

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060,171 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 652.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $102.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

