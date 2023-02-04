Analyzing Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) & Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) and Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Horizon Bancorp and Customers Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Customers Bancorp 0 1 4 0 2.80

Horizon Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.29%. Customers Bancorp has a consensus price target of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.27%. Given Customers Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Horizon Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

56.1% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and Customers Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp 32.51% 14.05% 1.22% Customers Bancorp 24.85% 21.40% 1.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and Customers Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp $283.48 million 2.53 $93.41 million $2.14 7.63 Customers Bancorp $917.65 million 1.14 $228.03 million $6.48 4.98

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Bancorp. Customers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats Horizon Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, D.C., and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies. The BankMobile segment focuses on high-tech digital banking and disbursement services to consumers, students and the under banked nationwide, along with Banking as a Service offerings with existing and potential white label partners. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

