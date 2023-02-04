Analyzing Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares Yum! Brands and BT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Yum! Brands
|19.13%
|-14.52%
|21.13%
|BT Brands
|-1.16%
|-1.47%
|-1.02%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Yum! Brands and BT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Yum! Brands
|0
|3
|8
|0
|2.73
|BT Brands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Risk and Volatility
Yum! Brands has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BT Brands has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Yum! Brands and BT Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Yum! Brands
|$6.58 billion
|5.43
|$1.58 billion
|$4.38
|29.00
|BT Brands
|$8.45 million
|1.34
|$610,000.00
|($0.04)
|-43.75
Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands. BT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum! Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
77.5% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of BT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of BT Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Yum! Brands beats BT Brands on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Yum! Brands
Yum! Brands, Inc. operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept. The Pizza Hut Division segment operates the Pizza Hut concept. The Taco Bell Division segment includes all operations of the Taco Bell concept. The Habit Burger Grill Division segment includes its worldwide operations of the Habit Burger Grill concept. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.
About BT Brands
BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.
