Analyzing Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Yum! Brands and BT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum! Brands 19.13% -14.52% 21.13% BT Brands -1.16% -1.47% -1.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Yum! Brands and BT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum! Brands 0 3 8 0 2.73 BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Yum! Brands presently has a consensus price target of $142.31, suggesting a potential upside of 12.05%. Given Yum! Brands’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Yum! Brands is more favorable than BT Brands.

Yum! Brands has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BT Brands has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yum! Brands and BT Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum! Brands $6.58 billion 5.43 $1.58 billion $4.38 29.00 BT Brands $8.45 million 1.34 $610,000.00 ($0.04) -43.75

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands. BT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum! Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.5% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of BT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of BT Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats BT Brands on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc. operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept. The Pizza Hut Division segment operates the Pizza Hut concept. The Taco Bell Division segment includes all operations of the Taco Bell concept. The Habit Burger Grill Division segment includes its worldwide operations of the Habit Burger Grill concept. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

