Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $822.74

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 822.74 ($10.16) and traded as low as GBX 760 ($9.39). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 760 ($9.39), with a volume of 996 shares traded.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 6.79. The company has a market capitalization of £302.82 million and a PE ratio of 325.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 785.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 822.08.

About Anglo-Eastern Plantations

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

