Anyswap Price Tops $10.47 on Top Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $89.82 million and approximately $13,067.17 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for $10.47 or 0.00044657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.66 or 0.00429592 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,865.55 or 0.29301502 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.14 or 0.00414584 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,260 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,639,320.216 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 10.41866452 USD and is down -4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $17,727.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

