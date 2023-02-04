Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.50 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $11.50 million and $635,165.69 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00090675 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00063605 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00025190 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

