Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 32,006 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 32,006 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. The company has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

