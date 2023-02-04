Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB opened at $136.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.42. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

