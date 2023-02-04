Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $1,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,562.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $113.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.48 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.47.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

