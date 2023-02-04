Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,841 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Capital One Financial cut ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.95.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $108.11 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

