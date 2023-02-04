Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,487 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.9 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,980 in the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

