AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Trading Up 12.9%

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) was up 12.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 2,478,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 4,001,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on APPH shares. Barclays lowered shares of AppHarvest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AppHarvest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

AppHarvest Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $253.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Transactions at AppHarvest

AppHarvest ( NASDAQ:APPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,309.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Lee sold 177,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $216,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 561,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppHarvest

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AppHarvest by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AppHarvest by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 23,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Further Reading

