Appleton Group LLC Invests $386,000 in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Harmonic comprises about 1.1% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $80,996.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,690.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $80,996.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,690.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,987 shares of company stock worth $1,195,212 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLIT traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,750. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

