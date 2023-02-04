Appleton Group LLC Invests $386,000 in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Harmonic comprises about 1.1% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.
HLIT traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,750. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 0.92.
Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.
