Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00 to $4.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.50 EPS.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV traded down $2.95 on Friday, reaching $115.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,786. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $147.05. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $680,029.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Aptiv by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Aptiv by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 211,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

