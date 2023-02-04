Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00 to $4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.700 billion to $19.300 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.32 billion. Aptiv also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.50 EPS.

Shares of APTV traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.73. 1,931,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,786. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.38. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $147.05.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.17.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $680,029.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares in the company, valued at $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $221,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $239,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

