Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.70 billion-$19.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.32 billion. Aptiv also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00 to $4.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on APTV. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aptiv from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Aptiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.17.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.73. 1,931,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,786. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $147.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $680,029.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,779,070.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

