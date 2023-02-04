Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Up 2.1 %

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 183.46% and a negative return on equity of 73.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $850,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

