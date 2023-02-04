Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Archrock has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Archrock has a dividend payout ratio of 139.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Archrock to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 181.8%.

Shares of AROC opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Archrock has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.78.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $213.67 million during the quarter. Archrock had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 5.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Archrock by 4.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Archrock by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Archrock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 303,441 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,828 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 402,776 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

