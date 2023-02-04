Ardor (ARDR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.68 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $100.21 million and $8.68 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00090845 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00063393 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010784 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001147 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00025041 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000553 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004365 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000251 BTC.
About Ardor
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.