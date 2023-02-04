Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives $13.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.07.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARHS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Arhaus from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Arhaus Price Performance

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.69. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $320.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.10 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 101.46% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arhaus by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arhaus

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

