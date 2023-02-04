Ark Trading Up 8.3% This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Ark has a total market cap of $61.93 million and approximately $15.17 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001548 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000274 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004460 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000871 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003772 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,845,146 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.