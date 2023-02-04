Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.33-8.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.25 billion. Arrow Electronics also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.60 EPS.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ARW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.51. 742,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.17 and a 200-day moving average of $107.23.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 14.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.50.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,442.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Stories

