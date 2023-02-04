Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics updated its Q1 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.60 EPS.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.51. 742,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,584. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Further Reading

