ATI (NYSE:ATI) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ATI’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

ATI Price Performance

NYSE:ATI opened at $40.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. ATI has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $40.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ATI will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $876,588.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATI during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in ATI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ATI by 1,116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Company Profile

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

See Also

