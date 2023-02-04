Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,633 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $145.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.62 and a 200 day moving average of $136.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.