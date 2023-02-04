Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,321 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,013,000 after buying an additional 4,872,961 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 339.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,581,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,273,000 after buying an additional 3,537,778 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after buying an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $371,753,000 after buying an additional 1,568,700 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $131,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $111.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.76 and its 200 day moving average is $106.01. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $130.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

