Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after buying an additional 898,976 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 305.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 496,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,819,000 after buying an additional 373,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,152,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,705,000 after buying an additional 320,937 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.11.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $339.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $322.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.17.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

