Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.84

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $0.85. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 529,664 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $105.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 78.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 59,158 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,426,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,673,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the period. 15.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

