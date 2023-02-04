Audius (AUDIO) Hits Market Cap of $278.98 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001210 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $278.98 million and $17.55 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.64 or 0.00429516 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,864.12 or 0.29296294 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.37 or 0.00449723 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,154,270,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 983,958,163 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

