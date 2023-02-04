Audius (AUDIO) Market Capitalization Achieves $277.93 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Audius has a market cap of $277.93 million and approximately $15.80 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Audius token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001206 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.70 or 0.00429978 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,868.53 or 0.29327852 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.65 or 0.00416954 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,154,270,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 983,958,163 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.