Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Issues Earnings Results

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Avantor updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

NYSE AVTR traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,722,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,899,907. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Avantor has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Several analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

In other Avantor news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Avantor by 36.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 67.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth $554,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

