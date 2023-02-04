Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Cut to $223.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AVY. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.80.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 3.9 %

AVY stock opened at $181.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 633.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 60,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51,976 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

