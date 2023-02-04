Avista (NYSE:AVA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AVA. Guggenheim cut their target price on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Avista from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Avista from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.04.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.24). Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $359.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 377.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 913.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

