Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AYA. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.25 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Eight Capital set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

AYA stock opened at C$7.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$886.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.94. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$4.98 and a 12 month high of C$11.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.11.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver ( TSE:AYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$9.38 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

