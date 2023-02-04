Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.12

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAFYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Balfour Beatty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Balfour Beatty in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Articles

