Ball (NYSE:BALL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.
Ball Price Performance
BALL opened at $58.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.76. Ball has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.
Ball Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.87%.
Insider Activity at Ball
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,181,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ball to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.13.
About Ball
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
