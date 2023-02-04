Barclays Raises Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $248.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $240.00 to $248.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $258.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $259.92.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $274.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.93. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $279.50.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 152.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 320.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after buying an additional 46,276 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth $8,940,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 22.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after buying an additional 35,933 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 668.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 35,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth $6,474,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

