Barclays Raises Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $300.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $324.36 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $354.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.61.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

