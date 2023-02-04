Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Raised to C$28.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.64.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$24.56 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.81. The firm has a market cap of C$43.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.03.

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 110,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,276,655.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,941,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$122,951,945.76. In related news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer bought 10,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,071 shares in the company, valued at C$932,735.33. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 110,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,276,655.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$122,951,945.76.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

