Beach Point Capital Management Sells 20,823 Shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 20,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $42,062.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 941,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,110.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 7,411 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $11,190.61.

On Monday, January 9th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 17,207 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $25,810.50.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 67,708 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $103,593.24.

On Friday, December 30th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,933 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $8,899.50.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 44,529 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $66,793.50.

On Monday, November 28th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,175 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $8,604.25.

On Friday, November 25th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 8,813 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $23,883.23.

On Monday, November 21st, Beach Point Capital Management sold 202 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $545.40.

On Friday, November 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 22,817 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $61,605.90.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 66,530 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $180,296.30.

Terran Orbital Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:LLAP opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. Terran Orbital Co. has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terran Orbital Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Terran Orbital by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Terran Orbital by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 29,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLAP. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Terran Orbital from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Terran Orbital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

