Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2023

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZHGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $444.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.06 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

Shares of BZH traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 727,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,537. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 14.17. The firm has a market cap of $483.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.16. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BZH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Beazer Homes USA to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 136,954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.