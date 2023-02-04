Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $444.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.06 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

Shares of BZH traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 727,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,537. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 14.17. The firm has a market cap of $483.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.16. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BZH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Beazer Homes USA to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

About Beazer Homes USA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 136,954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

