Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $120.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TECH. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $137.50 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $113.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $269.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,804.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 488.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

