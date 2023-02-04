Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Berry Global Group updated its FY23 guidance to $7.30 to $7.80 EPS.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.33. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $66.21.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BERY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

