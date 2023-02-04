Beta Finance (BETA) Trading 8.5% Higher This Week

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $66.55 million and $7.39 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beta Finance has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.42 or 0.00433722 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,917.63 or 0.29583195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.77 or 0.00452325 BTC.

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

