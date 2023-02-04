Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $138.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bill.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.78.

Bill.com Price Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $94.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.12. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $262.17.

Insider Activity at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $262,133.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,382.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $262,133.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,382.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,119 shares of company stock worth $8,139,482. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bill.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 91.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

