Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.57

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.57 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 701686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHVN. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.32.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.78. Analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 2nd quarter valued at $874,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Biohaven by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,866,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.