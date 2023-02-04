BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given New $130.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2023

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRNGet Rating) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.83.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $112.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.44 and its 200 day moving average is $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.14 and a beta of 0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $531,068.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,064.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $531,068.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,064.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total value of $155,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,421,667.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,880 shares of company stock valued at $9,987,833 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.