BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given New $130.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $112.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.44 and its 200 day moving average is $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.14 and a beta of 0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $531,068.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,064.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $531,068.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,064.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total value of $155,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,421,667.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,880 shares of company stock valued at $9,987,833 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

